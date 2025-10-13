Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 312 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 38,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $275.89 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.56.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

