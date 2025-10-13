Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,717 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 121.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $19.10 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.The company had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

