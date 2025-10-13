Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.07% of Spire worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $82.12 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

