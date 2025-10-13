Lyft (LYFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2025 – Lyft had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Lyft had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/24/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $17.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Lyft was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

