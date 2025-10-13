Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,289 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:DUK opened at $126.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

