Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Stantec by 1,504.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $222,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Stock Down 1.5%

STN opened at $109.48 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

