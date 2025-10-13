Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/10/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $500.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $460.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $428.00 to $526.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/26/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $390.00 to $554.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2025 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $483.00 to $485.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total transaction of $479,624.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,921.13. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 309,019 shares worth $112,705,072. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.