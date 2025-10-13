SPC Financial Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $23.95 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

