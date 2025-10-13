Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Wells Financial Advisors INC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

