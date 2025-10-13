Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 338,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,073 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $126,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 223,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 27.9%

Shares of EZU opened at $61.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

