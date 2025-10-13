Dynamic Financial Group Acquires 609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Dynamic Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Dynamic Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

