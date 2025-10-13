MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%

BATS ICSH opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.