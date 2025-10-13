iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6,875.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,790 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 4.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $31,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI opened at $135.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $140.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

