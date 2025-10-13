OFI Invest Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.51. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.