LRI Investments LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE MUFG opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.