Cwm LLC Sells 30,404 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rebel Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $30.74 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

