Cwm LLC Has $24.72 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Cwm LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $24,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS:JMST opened at $50.93 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

