Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Progress Software by 65.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 289,122 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Progress Software by 29.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 672,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 643,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after buying an additional 89,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 617,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,716.73. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,901.68. This trade represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,311 shares of company stock worth $339,332 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Progress Software Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

