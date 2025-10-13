Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $710,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $865.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

