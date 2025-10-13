Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 579 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $394.96 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $410.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.74.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

