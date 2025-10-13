Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $931,211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 232,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 204,181 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,632,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 181,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 14.5%

VLUE stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $116.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.