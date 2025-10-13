Concord Asset Management LLC VA Invests $2.49 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,158,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 888,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,870 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,958.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 585,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 616,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,734,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of FEZ opened at $61.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

