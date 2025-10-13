Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 262,950 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

