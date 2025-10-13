NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 4,671 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.