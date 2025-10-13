Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 1,556,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after buying an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 656,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 428,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after buying an additional 415,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.