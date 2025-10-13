Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $27,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after acquiring an additional 360,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,947,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 371,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $98.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

