Insider Selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $429,118.13 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $429,118.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,578.51. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $790,244.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $770,037.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $43.40 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

