Concord Asset Management LLC VA Invests $2.33 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 257,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,729,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.