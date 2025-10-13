Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,212 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 3,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. This represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

