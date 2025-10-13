Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,821,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $663.92 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $697.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

