Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,342,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,081,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 983,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $175.77. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.42.

About Dover

Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

