Blue Trust Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE BAH opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

