Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $87.83 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

