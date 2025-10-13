Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $158.19 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

