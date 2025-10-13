Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 48,788 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $42,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NYSE:FE opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

