Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Rapt Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,970,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 4,796,455 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapt Therapeutics by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 3,769,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

