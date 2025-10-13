Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $94.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.4286.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 8.9%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $85.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.