Financial Comparison: Namib Minerals (NAMM) & Its Peers

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Namib Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals $80.35 million -$20.75 million -2.49 Namib Minerals Competitors $860.58 million -$211.09 million -37.84

Namib Minerals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Risk & Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Namib Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Namib Minerals Competitors 462 1108 1051 24 2.24

As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Namib Minerals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Namib Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Namib Minerals peers beat Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

