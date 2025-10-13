JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

