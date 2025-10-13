Aberdeen Group plc Sells 869,748 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869,748 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.27% of Healthpeak Properties worth $32,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 491,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 261,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

