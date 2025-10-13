Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $190.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

