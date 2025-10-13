Eastern Bank Sells 118 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $452,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $408.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $399.94. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

