Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $136,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

