Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

