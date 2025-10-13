Cabot Corporation $CBT Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

