Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires Shares of 5,650 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wall Street Zen raised Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

