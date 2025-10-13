Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.74.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $144.56 on Monday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $1,552,545.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 352,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,417,104.50. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $95,837,569. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

