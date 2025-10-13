CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 126.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 3.6%

CommVault Systems stock opened at $170.20 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 0.72.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $2,716,717.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,957.46. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510,336.63. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,157 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.