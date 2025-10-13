LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,265.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $315.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.94 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.85.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

