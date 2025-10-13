Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0%

CHD opened at $87.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

